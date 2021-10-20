‘Tutu man’ returning to this year’s River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Anyone who has taken part in the Amway River Bank Run has seen him: Sporting a brightly colored tutu and carrying an American flag, Rob Woldhuis is pretty hard to miss.

The tutu is a reminder to his fellow runners not to take it all so seriously and a reminder to himself of how far he’s come.

“This year I’m 11 years sober and it’s been a journey. But it’s been worth every single step,” Woldhuis said.

He says running has helped him stay on the right path and led him to the love of his life, a fellow road warrior named Heidi.

This Saturday, after they finish the 10k run, they will get married at the finish line.

They’ll be pretty hard to miss: The groom will be carrying a flag and sporting his traditional tutu.

