GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Amway River Bank Run will return to the streets of Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 14, but the 25K course will look a bit different this year.

Construction projects in and around downtown have prompted organizers to change the location of the start and finish lines. The course will now start on Ottawa Avenue and runners will take off in the opposite direction of what they’re used to, heading north toward Michigan Street.

Runners can also expect to tackle the hills and turns at the start of the race, rather than in the last five miles. Elite Coordinator Greg Meyer said these changes will bring a new excitement to the race, and he encourages runners to take it easy those first few miles to save some energy for the finish.

Meyer says the course is similar to the original 1978 route, and he thinks runners will be happy with the changes.

To check out the map for all three races and to register, go to amwayriverbankrun.com.