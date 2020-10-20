The Amway River Bank Run tradition continues as a virtual race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is taking place virtually this year. When COVID-19 hit, they had to push the traditional race back to October and make it virtual. They encourage families to sign up and run the race on their own and then attend a drive-by celebration taking place on Saturday, October 24th at Millennium Park from 10am – 2pm.

The River Bank Run is a tradition in Downtown Grand Rapids and the team still wanted to bring this celebration to the community. Participants have until October 23rd to run their races. Register and find out more on the River Bank Run website!