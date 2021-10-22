Running icon Greg Meyer talks about 2021 River Bank Run changes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Elite athlete coordinator Greg Meyer says the 2021 River Bank Run has 50 elite runners taking part in this year’s event, and it’s anyone’s race to win.

He says it’s exciting to have the race back downtown and in person after more than 900 days — not just for the runners but for the entire community.

Watch the full interview with Meyer above.

Meyer says it will be especially fun to keep an eye on the “race within a race,” where the men try to catch up to the women, who have a head start.

The Amway River Bank Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the beginning of the 5K run.