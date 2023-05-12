GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — River Bank Run will hold a news conference to announce details of the elite field for this year’s race.

It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

During the news conference, elite runners will talk about the USA Track & Field 25K Men’s and Women’s National Championships.

River Bank Run is Saturday. News 8 Daybreak starts at 5 a.m. on race day, with live race coverage from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. News 8’s Teresa Weakley and Jack Doles will anchor coverage, joined by seven-time River Bank Run champion Greg Meyer.