River Bank Run registration party tonight and tomorrow at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The Amway River Bank Run is celebrating their 43rd year on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 in Downtown Grand Rapids! Over 15,000 people from all over the country are expected to participate in this race which features the largest 25K road race in the United States! The race also includes a 25K Handcycle/Wheelchair race, 10K and 5K run, as well as a 5K Community Walk. It’s a great event that brings the community together!

The River Bank Run is hosting registration parties tonight and tomorrow (January 9th & 10th) at Craig’s Cruisers! This is open for the public to come learn more and sign up for the race. Anyone who comes to register tonight will receive $5 off their registration fee and the first 150 people will receive a free training t-shirt, pizza, and beverage! After you and your family can stay and have some fun at Craig’s Cruisers with all the exciting attractions they offer.

Amway River Bank Run Registration Party:

Tonight, January 9 th at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming

at Tomorrow, January 10 th at Craig’s Cruisers in Holland

at 5 – 7pm

For more information, head to amwayriverbankrun.com.