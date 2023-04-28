GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Amway River Bank Run is just two weeks away.

If you plan to run in 5K, 10K or 25k races and haven’t registered yet, you will want to do it soon. Starting on Monday, prices will increase for all three events.

Organizers say registering early will save you money and help them plan for and coordinate their volunteers.

“Now is the time to register. Register before we have the price increase. It really helps us with planning because we’re ordering shirts, medals, food and everything else that goes along with it. The earlier that people register, the easier it makes it for us as organizers,” said race director Russ Hines.

If running is not for you, the race is also looking for volunteers. The event typically needs about 1,000 volunteers to make the race run smoothly.

You can register to run or volunteer online.