GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inside the StoreHouse for Community Resources, you will find one type of shopper, one whose priceless gesture lifts costly burdens.

“Simply put, it’s a game changer,” said Sarah Edginton with the Salvation Army.

Edgington racks up personal care items for the Salvation Army. Her primary goal is to help get men and women out of generational poverty.

“The community knows that we’re here, and we’re doing the most good,” said Edgington.

Owners of the StoreHouse partnered with the Amway River Bank Run this year to further their commitment to philanthropy.

It’s one of four nonprofits RBR organizers identify as charity partners.

“We have everything except food,” said Jessica Johns, executive director and co-founder of the StoreHouse.

Johns does, however, offer furniture, boxes of toys, lamps, books and body wash, among other items. Companies like Amway, SpartanNash Company and Meijer donate them.

“It’s all brand new,” said Johns.

StoreHouse benefits nonprofits and low-income schools for a price Johns said is about 5% below any item’s retail price. Members of low-income schools shop for free.

“It’s huge,” said Nicole Deckrow, a counselor at Forest Hills Eastern High School.” My mission is to continue to provide opportunities for kids to be their best selves, and this place gives me the opportunity to do that.”

The StoreHouse fights workforce, housing and education disparities primarily in West Michigan, but managers said they hope to share the wealth with the rest of the state.

“This is an incredible gift to give to the community,” said Edgington. “We are lucky to be a part of that gift.”

Johns said she does have a timeline for expansion. She said workers hope to help schools and other nonprofits all over the state in about three years.