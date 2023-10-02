GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Registration is now open for next year’s River Bank Run, happening May 11, 2024.

Over 12,000 runners are expected to participate in the 25K, 10K, 5K and junior races in 2024.

The race through downtown Grand Rapids holds the title as the largest 25K road race in the country and is the only 25K Wheelchair racing division in the world. It also includes a 25K Handcycle division sponsored by Mary Free Bed.

“What began as an effort to bring people to downtown Grand Rapids has turned into an exciting tradition in West Michigan,” Russ Hines, race director, said in a release. “Our goal with this race is to promote health and wellness and to work continuously to create an awesome experience on race day for all our participants. With Amway continuing as the title sponsor and with the help of Fifth Third Bank and Corewell Health we feel confident in our continued success.”

The race will be partnering with and making contributions to five local groups including the Conductive Learning Center, Kids Hope USA, No Surrender Running Club, Guiding Light and Meals on Wheels.

To register, click here.