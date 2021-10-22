New or old, restaurants hail return of River Bank Run business boom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As thousands of Amway River Bank Run participants get ready to toe the race line, a small army of restaurant workers is preparing to serve up thousands of meals.

It’s been roughly 17 months since River Bank Run athletes and fans filled the streets of downtown Grand Rapids, spilling over into shops and restaurants near the course. Race organizers postponed last year’s event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then shifted it to a virtual race format. The world’s largest 25K road race was delayed again this year, shifting from its traditional May date to October to ensure the race could be run in person.

“I think our world has changed forever, but it’s nice to being back to where we were,” said Jeff Lobdell, president of Restaurant Partners Management. “To have the River Bank Run coming back here soon is just another great feeling that, ‘Hey, we’re getting back to where we were.’”

THE VETERAN: STAFF KNOWS THE DRILL

Restaurant Partners Management operates 13 Grand Rapids area restaurants including Sundance Grill, a 20-year veteran of River Bank Run.

“We have so many staff that have been here year after year. They kind of know the drill and they’re prepared for it. They’re ready,” Lobdell said.

He says the downtown restaurant is fully staffed and will bring in additional employees from other company restaurants to help. However, a slimmer workforce will sideline the company from volunteering at this year’s run, like it has in years past.

“If we were to send a good chunk of our crew and managers out to help volunteer, then our restaurants wouldn’t be fully open to serve the community. We are very on tight staff, so we don’t have the volunteers, but certainly we are supporting the River Bank Run in any way we can because we know it’s just so great for Grand Rapids,” Lobdell said.

Located at the corner of Pearl Street and Ottawa Avenue NW, just steps away from the finish line, Sundance Grill typically sees business double on race day, according to Lobdell. He says other downtown restaurants see about a 30% to 40% bump in business.

“All of the restaurants get very busy the whole weekend of River Bank Run because the hotels fill up, people from the surrounding communities all come downtown. It’s a big day and a big event and everybody in hospitality just loves it,” Lobdell said. “They just love that it’s coming back. We missed it last year.”

THE NEWCOMER: ‘READY… FOR WHATEVER THE WEEKEND THROWS AT US’

Across the street from Sundance Grill, new neighbor Tupelo Honey is preparing for its first River Bank Run.

“Everything’s new to us. You know, the ArtPrize is new, this is new, we’re still new,” general manager Spencer Henrion said.

Tupelo Honey opened in September 2020, when many events were nixed or postponed because of the pandemic. While the Southern restaurant is usually “maxed out” for weekend reservations, ArtPrize still fueled a 30% spike in sales.

“We didn’t really know what to expect coming out of COVID and being the first one, but it was great. I mean, (we had) our highest sales volume days, our highest guest count traffic, everything was, it was incredible,” Henrion said. “I’m assuming we’ll be about the same levels as that for the run.”

Henrion met with fellow restaurant managers last week to iron out Tupelo Honey’s River Bank Run game plan. As of Tuesday, reservation slots for Saturday were almost full.

“It’s all hands on deck all the time. So we’ve got plenty of service staff, plenty of kitchen staff. We’re ready to go for whatever the weekend throws at us,” Henrion said.

Busy is the norm for the new restaurant. Among Tupelo Honey’s 19 locations, Grand Rapids ranks in the top five for highest weekly sales — “far better” than original expectations, according to Henrion.

He credits the restaurant’s success in Grand Rapids on its Southern menu.

“Most places don’t have shrimp and grits or fried green tomatoes, sweet potato pancakes. Those things are just unique to us and something that’s not available in every market. And I think that whenever people see it, it’s intriguing to them and they’re like, ‘I want to try that place.’ And we’ve got a great spot. It’s beautiful here,” Henrion said.

Henrion expects his restaurant to feed at least 1,000 people on race day.

“I’m excited,” he said. “We thrive when it’s busy, it’s fun when it’s busy.”

‘WE ALL WIN TOGETHER’

While Tupelo Honey is sticking to feeding the masses this year, Henrion says the business may play a bigger role in the race’s future.

“We’re big into being a part of the community and I think that over time, we will be more involved in this,” he said.

Lobdell, who has been around since the race was called the Old Kent River Bank Run, says the success of one business relies on support by many.

“We all win together. If we do a great (job), the more restaurants, the more activity, the more people want to come to an area. We welcome our great neighbor restaurants in participating in, in serving the community and giving everybody a great experience,” he explained.

Restaurant workers won’t get too much time to unwind after this year’s race. Amway River Bank Run Race Director Dave Madiol told News 8 earlier this week that the goal is to hold the 45th annual Amway River Bank Run in May.