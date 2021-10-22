‘Legacy’ runner prepares for 44th River Bank Run appearance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Among the thousands of runners who will be at the starting line of the Amway River Bank Run Saturday will be a small group of men participating for the 44th time.

The 10 “legacy” runners have been part of every single River Bank Run.

One of them is George Dykstra, 73, who said he carries a memory with him from each year — like the rain preceding the first 25K in 1978.

“Since it was the first race I’d ever done, my first thought was, ‘Do they do these in the rain?'” Dykstra recalled, going on to say the rain cleared before the race actually started.

He said he is always energized by the crowds cheering him on, something he missed last year when the event went virtual because of the pandemic.

Dykstra said he never intended to start a race streak, but after being recognized for running the first 10 years, he decided to keep at it as long as possible.

His son and daughter have both run the race before. This year, he will be joined by his daughter-in-law.