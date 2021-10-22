Amway River Bank Run road closures, parking guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people will be coming to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend for the Amway River Bank Run.

This year’s River Bank Run will be held from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Here’s what you need to know to get around Grand Rapids this weekend.

RAMP AND ROAD CLOSURES

There will be several lane and road closures leading up to and on race day, including the following:

Monroe Avenue between Michigan and Pearl streets starting at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Grandville Avenue between Weston and Wealthy streets as well as Wealthy between US-131 and Front will be closed starting at 8:55 a.m. Saturday.

Monroe Avenue between Michigan and Fulton streets as well as Fulton between Winter and Ionia avenues will be closed until around 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will also be several ramps closed to 131 and I-196 during race day:

The I-196 eastbound and westbound off-ramps to Market between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The US-131 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Market between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

The US-131 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Pearl between 7:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The US-131 northbound and southbound off-ramps to Wealthy between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Click here (PDF) for a full list of street closures during this year’s River Bank Run.

PARKING OPTIONS

There are several parking ramps around downtown as well as the cheaper surface lots on the West Side. The city has an interactive visitor parking map to help you find a parking spot.

Ellis Parking also operates several parking lots and ramps throughout the city.

If you find street parking, you can pay the parking meter with cash, credit card or the Motu app. It’s available to download on Android and iOS devices. You can also use the web app.