Amway River Bank Run reveals elite athletes Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 44th annual Amway River Bank Run just one day away, race organizers will reveal the elite athletes who have come to Grand Rapids to compete.

Leaders of the Amway River Bank Run will introduce the top runners during a Friday 10 a.m. news conference, which will also be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

Amway River Bank Run is the largest 25K road race in the country. The event also includes a 10K, 5K run, 5K walk and handcycle and wheelchair race.

More than 15,000 people are expected to take part in Saturday’s race, which was postponed from May to October to ensure the competition could happen in person more safely.

The Amway River Bank Run kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with the beginning of the 5K run.