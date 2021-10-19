Amway River Bank Run returns Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The decision to move the Amway River Bank Run to the fall wasn’t an easy one, but it was the only way to make sure the event could be run in-person this year.

Race Director Dave Madiol says it was important to bring the race back to downtown Grand Rapids for the runners and for the tradition of the event.

“(It’s) the feelings we all have about everything: Let’s get back to normalcy, let’s get back to doing what we do. Let’s all get together as a community, let’s get outside,” Madiol said. “Let’s get into our beautiful downtown and have some fun.”

They worked closely with the Kent County Health Department to make sure runners, volunteers and spectators would all be safe.

There is still time to register for all the events at AmwayRiverBankRun.com. Sign up ends at 5 p.m. Friday.