Amway River Bank Run rescheduled from May to October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year’s Amway River Bank Run, the largest 25K road race in the country, has been postponed.

The annual race that weaves its way through Grand Rapids was supposed to be held on May 8. It will now be held Oct. 23, organizers announced Wednesday morning.

Organizers say the decision was made after consulting with local health officials and believe delaying the event to the fall will allow the event to resemble what participants have come to expect.

“We feel delaying this year’s event to allow more participants and volunteers to be vaccinated will give us the chance to offer a safer and responsible in-person event,” Amway River Bank Run race director David Madiol said in a release. “We continue to be very grateful for the community’s support this past year and look forward to seeing people’s smiles downtown next October, even if they’re behind masks!”

Event details and safety protocols have not yet been finalized but will be released when they are confirmed. You can sign up for an electronic newsletter to get updates.

Participants who have already registered will automatically be signed up for the Oct. 23 race.

Last year, organizers had postponed the event from May to October due to concerns about spreading the coronavirus. Then in August, organizers announced the 2020 event would be switched to a virtual format.