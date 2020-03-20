Amway River Bank Run rescheduled from May to Oct.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Amway River Bank Run, the largest 25K road race in the country, has been postponed due to measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The annual race that weaves its way through Grand Rapids was supposed to be held on May 9. It will now be held Oct. 24, organizers announced Friday morning.

April training events and May pre-race activities have been canceled. A new schedule is being worked out. You can sign up for an electronic newsletter to get updates.

Organizers say their decision to postpone came out of the widespread social distancing measures being put into effect across Michigan and the nation.

“The safety of the runners, volunteers and supporters is at the center of this decision,” organizers said in a release. “We fully acknowledge the inconvenience this will cause and are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition. This is a difficult time for everyone, so we ask for your continued patience as we navigate the coming weeks.”

They thanked the community for its support.

