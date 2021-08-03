Amway River Bank Run preparing for the fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Amway River Bank Run is set to take place in downtown Grand Rapids in a few months.

Training for the Oct. 23 25k race is well underway, and now 5K and 10k runners have started their training.

Race director Dave Madiol says they are at about 70% of the number of people typically signed up for the race.

Runners do have the option to run the race virtually, but Madiol says he hopes people will return to the streets of Grand Rapids to enjoy the comradery of race day.

There are no restrictions when it comes to crowd size, both for the race and the spectators.

To sign up for the event, visit Amway River Bank Run’s website.