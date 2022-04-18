GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 45th annual Amway River Bank Run will return to downtown Grand Rapids May 14.

“We’re back to normal. We’re back to the second Saturday in May after a couple of changes in the past couple of years,” race director David Madiol said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday morning.

Organizers will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to talk about elite athlete participation and changes to the course. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

On Monday, Madiol said the race normally sees a great response from those looking to volunteers, but it still needs people looking to help fill multiple positions on race day, including people to help set up and run aid stations handing out water to runners.

“I always tell folks this is a great way to get your family together, do it together. Family friends together. It’s also great for folks at work who want to do team building. Take a day, come down to help with this great event,” Madiol said.