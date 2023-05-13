GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s race day in West Michigan.

The 46th annual Amway River Bank Run is capped by the 25K, the largest road race of its kind in the country and the national championship event for USA Track and Field.

News 8 Daybreak begins at 5 a.m., followed by live race coverage starting at 7 a.m. featuring News 8’s Teresa Weakley and Jack Doles and seven-time River Bank Run champion Greg Meyer.

The 25K begins at 8:15 a.m. with handcycle racers, followed shortly by wheelchair races, then female elite runners, then the elite men and all the amateur participants at 8:30 a.m. The first man and first woman to finish in the 25K each win a $10,000 prize.

The 25K has also included a “race within a race” since 2015. Here’s how it works: The elite women always get an 10:30 head start on the men to compensate for the average difference in finish times between sexes. If the women hold their lead and finish first, they win. If the men make up that difference and finish before the women, they win. The first to cross the finish line gets a $2,500 bonus.

The elite women’s 25K field includes 2022 runner-up Deira D’Amato, as well as Betsy Saina and Nell Rojas. Among the men, keepn your eye on 2022 champion Leonard Korir. Other racers to watch are 2021 ninth place finisher Jacob Thomson and 12th place finisher Brendan Gregg, 2015 runner-up Matt Llano, as well as John Dressel and Joel Reichow.

Handcyclists to watch include two-time Paralympian Tom Davis and 2023 Boston Marathon third-place finisher Steve Chapman. The top-tier wheelchair racers include two-time defending River Bank Run champion James Senbeta, this year’s Indy mini-marathon winner Chad Johnson and four-time Paralympian Santiago Sanz.

This is the second year that the 25K will follow a revised course that essentially reverses the route that was used for decades. The 25K course will start headed north on Ottawa Avenue. After crossing the river to the West Side, runners will have an early climb in the Butterworth Hills. When they get back to the east side of the river, there will be a long, flat stretch on Indian Mounds Drive before runners finish on Monroe Avenue in front of the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

The first race of the day is the 5K, which starts at 7 a.m. The 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. The men’s and women’s winners of each race will take home $500.

Several road closures will be in effect around Grand Rapids, particularly downtown, to facilitate the race. Be prepared for detours and delays.

Due to USA Track and Field restrictions, News 8’s coverage of the River Bank Run will not stream live on woodtv.com. You can watch it live on air on WOOD TV8.