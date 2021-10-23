Return of Amway River Bank Run: Horn sounds on first race at 8 a.m.

The Amway River Bank Run took over downtown Grand Rapids on May 11, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 896 days, the Amway River Bank Run is back.

The massive event that takes over the streets of Grand Rapids includes a 5K run and walk, a 10K, handcycle and wheelchair races and the marquee 25K. More than 6,000 people are expected to participate across all the events.

WOOD TV8 will be on the air and streaming live to bring you all the excitement as it happens. Michele DeSelms and Casey Jones will be joined by seven-time River Bank Run winner and now elite athlete coordinator Greg Meyer and Dot McMahan, who was the first American woman to finish in 2013.

Coverage begins at 8 a.m., when the 5K steps off. The 25K runners will hit the road around 9:20 a.m.; the elite runners should start crossing the finish line around 10:40 a.m.

The annual race, now in its 44th year, is different this year. It’s in October rather than May, which also prompted the start time to be moved from the traditional 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. because sunrise is later in the fall. Construction is also altering the race routes.

“As a casual runner, you’ll be able to run past the elites as they’re running back into town. So it’ll provide a bit of excitement and you’ll start to think about ‘Hey, can I go a little bit quicker?’” River Bank Run owner Russ Hines told News 8 earlier this week.

Allowances have been made for the pandemic, with organizers limiting touch points.

“If you’ve never been down, we encourage you to come down and watch,” Hines said.

Grand Rapids businesses are hoping you’ll come out, too. After a rough go during the pandemic, the return of downtown events is proving a boon to restaurants and shops.

“All of the restaurants get very busy the whole weekend of River Bank Run because the hotels fill up, people from the surrounding communities all come downtown. It’s a big day and a big event and everybody in hospitality just loves it,” Jeff Lobdell, president of Restaurant Partners Management, which owns several restaurants including Sundance Grill near the finish line, said. “They just love that it’s coming back. We missed it last year.”