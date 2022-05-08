GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Amway River Bank Run is May 14. While most runners taking part in the 25K will run to finish, Parker Stinson is running to win.

Stinson was the 2019 River Bank Run champion. The Boulder, Colorado, native set the American 25K record when he won three years ago.

News 8’s Sports Director Jack Doles spoke with him about the upcoming race.

“I’m so excited. Grand Rapids and the River Bank Run has played a huge role in my career,” Stinson said.

For the full conversation with Stinson, watch the video in the player above.