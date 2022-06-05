GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 14th annual Ring of Fire All-Star Games returns to West Michigan this week.

The high school all-star game will feature dozens of athletes from the viewing area. A total of 91 players were nominated, with the players selected and approved by their coaches, athletic directors and the Ring of Fire All-Star Games committee.

Nearly all of the athletes are committed to play collegiate sports.

The two-day event will feature both a boys and girls game on June 7 and June 8 at Davenport University. The action on both days starts at 6 p.m. with the girls, with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The event returns following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tournament Director Steve Project said it’s great to see the games return.

“We’re giving these kids the recognition they deserve,” Project said. “The two years off was very frustrating, so to do this and recognize these kids for great high school careers is great. They get a chance to wear their uniform one more time.”

To attend the event, general admission for adults is $7 and $5 for kids. Families can attend for a $20 flat fee.