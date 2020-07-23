AP source: Ex-Redskins become ‘Washington Football Team’

Washington’s NFL team will get rid of the name “Redskins” on Monday, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear when a new name will be revealed for one of the league’s oldest franchises. The team launched a “thorough review” of the name July 3. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) — The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team until a new name is chosen, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the temporary name had not yet been announced. It was not immediately clear how quickly the team would choose a new, full-time name.

Washington will keep its burgundy and gold colors and replace the Indian head logo on helmets with a player’s jersey number. ESPN was first to report the placeholder name.

Owner Dan Snyder recently dropped the Redskins name amid pressure from sponsors and after decades of criticism from Native American advocacy groups. On Monday, he hired Terry Bateman as executive vice president and chief marketing officer to oversee the name change and re-branding process.

The franchise that began in Boston in 1932 had the name Redskins since 1933.