Report: Big Ten to cancel season Tuesday

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Big Ten and Pacific-12 are expected to cancel their football seasons Tuesday, sports radio host Dan Patrick says.

Quoting a source he did not name, Patrick reported Monday that “it’s done.”

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Of the rest of the Power Five, Patrick said that the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 were “on the fence.” He said the Southeastern Conference was “trying to get a delay to have teams join them,” looking at TV contracts.

The decision was not unexpected as the Mid-American Conference called its season off Saturday and the NCAA Division II and III presidents councils canceled championship last week.

But college football players still want to play despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reports. Many have called for strict safety measures, the ability to opt out and guaranteed eligibility. There has also been talk of creating a union to negotiate with the conferences.