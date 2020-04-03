Remainder of MHSAA 2019-20 winter, spring seasons canceled

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that it has canceled the rest of its 2019-20 winter and spring seasons to comply with Gov. Whitmer’s order to close K-12 schools for the remainder of the school year to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

MHSAA says this is the first time its sports finals will not be played since World War II.

🚨 BREAKING: MHSAA Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Winter & Spring Seasons

MHSAA (@MHSAA) April 3, 2020

The organization suspended several tournaments on March 12 and halted all sports activity on March 13.

“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for Michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors. We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and Governor Whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said.

Since finals in winter sports did not finish, there won’t be championships awarded, MHSAA says, but championships won during earlier rounds of tournaments will still stand.

In the coming weeks, MHSAA says it will provide information on preparations for the fall 2020 season.

