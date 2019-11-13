Regional final volleyball pairings set

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — West Michigan volleyball teams continued down the tournament path Tuesday night in regional tournament play.  

Regional finals are on Thursday. The pairings and times are listed below:

Div. 1

  • Lowell v. Hudsonville @ Grand Haven 7 p.m.
  • Jackson Northwest v. Mattawan @ Battle Creek Lakeview 6 p.m. 

Div. 2

  • Parma Western v. Lake Odessa Lakewood@ Onsted 7 p.m.
  • Grand Rapids Christian v. Coopersville @ South Christian 7 p.m. 
  • Edwardsburg v. Hamilton @ Otsego 6:30 p.m. 

Div. 3

  • Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian @ Hesperia 5:30 p.m.
  • Schoolcraft vs. Niles Brandywine @ Schoolcraft 6 p.m. 

Div. 4

  • Mendon vs. Battle Creek St. Phillip @ Martin 6 p.m. 

