Regional final volleyball pairings set

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — West Michigan volleyball teams continued down the tournament path Tuesday night in regional tournament play.
Regional finals are on Thursday. The pairings and times are listed below:
Div. 1
- Lowell v. Hudsonville @ Grand Haven 7 p.m.
- Jackson Northwest v. Mattawan @ Battle Creek Lakeview 6 p.m.
Div. 2
- Parma Western v. Lake Odessa Lakewood@ Onsted 7 p.m.
- Grand Rapids Christian v. Coopersville @ South Christian 7 p.m.
- Edwardsburg v. Hamilton @ Otsego 6:30 p.m.
Div. 3
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian @ Hesperia 5:30 p.m.
- Schoolcraft vs. Niles Brandywine @ Schoolcraft 6 p.m.
Div. 4
- Mendon vs. Battle Creek St. Phillip @ Martin 6 p.m.