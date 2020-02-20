Reeths-Puffer wrestling earns school’s 1st regional title

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) — Reeths-Puffer defeated Allendale Wednesday night at Forest Hills Eastern High School, earning the school’s first ever team regional championship.

The Rockets were able to earn the victory by a 40-31 score. Reeths-Puffer advances to the team state tournament next weekend in Kalamazoo.

Also advancing in Division II, is a team familiar to state championships. Lowell will wrestle for its seventh consecutive state title after defeating Byron Center 65-6 Tuesday night at Thornapple-Kellogg High School.

Harper Creek and Stevensville Lakeshore wrestled for a Division II Regional Championship at Harper Creek with the Lancers winning 47-31

In Division I, Rockford is returning to Kalamazoo after defeating Grand Haven by a 48-12 score.

Hart bowed out after a 55-8 loss to Brighton.

In Division III, Fremont defeated Comstock Park 46-21. Dowagiac defeated Constantine 38-33.

Carson City-Crystal defeated Hesperia 56-12 to earn a trip to the state finals.