GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will keep its moniker as “Hockeytown West.” The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday that the team has signed a five-year extension with the Grand Rapids Griffins on their league affiliation agreement.

The agreement lets the Red Wings oversee the Griffins’ day-to-day hockey operations, controlling the roster and promoting players based on the top club’s needs.

In a team statement, Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman called the relationship “mutually beneficial.”

“Grand Rapids continues to be a model franchise both on and off the ice and we’re excited to continue our partnership,” Yzerman said in a release. “The winning culture established by the Griffins is extremely beneficial for the development of our young players and the fans in Grand Rapids do a tremendous job creating an exciting atmosphere to support the growth of our players.”

Griffins’ brass said they are excited to keep the partnership going, as well.

“Steve Yzerman, Shawn Horcoff and the entire Red Wings organization are great partners, and we look forward to exciting and competitive hockey in Detroit and Grand Rapids over the next five years,” Griffins COO Scott Gorsline said in a release.

The two teams first paired up in 2002. Since then, 112 Griffins have gone on to play for the Red Wings. The Red Wings’ opening night roster last season included nine former Griffins, including team captain Dylan Larkin and defenseman Moritz Seider who won the 2021-22 Calder Memorial Trophy for the league’s best rookie.

The Grand Rapids Griffins launched in 1996 as a member of the International Hockey league. The Griffins operated as an independent club before signing a three-year affiliation deal with the Ottawa Senators in 1999.

The Griffins made the jump to the AHL in 2001 and signed on with Detroit the following year. The Griffins have won the league title twice, lifting the Calder Cup in 2013 and 2017.