ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — When Hannah Beatus gets into the zone, there’s no stopping her.

“You’re always in that flow state and that’s always the best feeling,” Beatus said.

The Grand Valley State University softball pitcher has been in the zone quite often this season — enough to break records. On the second day of the NCAA regional championship, she threw her fourth no-hitter of the season and the sixth of her career in a 7-0 win over Indianapolis.

That tied a program record set by current Lakers’ assistant coach Jennifer Mackson.

“Records are made to be broken. My job is to give back to this program and give back to the game and that’s how it shows,” Mackson said.

“Honestly, it’s an absolute honor just to be able to be on those records lists with some of the pitchers that have gone through this program,” Beatus said. “And just to know that to know that you’ve made an impact too and you’re creating this legacy and this dynasty here at Grand Valley is just an awesome thing to be a part of.”

Dynasties are rarely built alone. While pitchers normally get the credit for a no-hitter, Beatus attributed the success to her catcher Morgan Wagner.

“It’s just to fun to call and catch for her,” Wagner said. “We do have that chemistry where we know where the ball needs to go and I feel like she pretty much knows what we’re going to call next.”

“If you’re not a pitcher or you’re not a catcher, I don’t think you can really understand the relationship,” Beatus said. “It’s like we share a brain. It’s kind of funny. We joke about it.”

“It just lets the game flow quite a bit and gives her a lot of confidence, and between the two of them, they just keep rolling and that’s huge,” Mackson said.

This week at the NCAA super regional, the dynamic duo is hoping to lead the Lakers to the Division II Women’s College World Series for the third straight season. The Lakers, seeded third in the Midwest region, will visit top-seeded Southern Indiana for the best-of-three series Thursday and Friday.