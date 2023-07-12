KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Between the roaring of engines and the changing of tires, the chaos of a racetrack is far from most people’s idea of an escape. But for 18-year-old Madi Snyder, it’s where she feels most at peace.

“I just love coming here, I love the people here. I just love how it makes me feel, and how happy it makes my family, and how close it brings us together,” said Snyder.

Snyder started racing at just 8 years old, and grew up sending time at the racetrack with her family.

The Richland native races her stock car at tracks all around Michigan with her dad, Bob Snyder, who is a part of her pit crew.

“We have a great time. Madi’s passion is to keep doing it and enjoy doing it, ’cause obviously she’s growing up,” said Bob. “I’m gonna help her as long as I can and enjoy it together.”

While the father-daughter duo enjoys bonding in the pit, racing also a big part of honoring the memory of Madi Snyder’s uncle.

He was the person that introduced her to the sport but passed away three years ago after struggling with drug addiction and his mental health.

“It’s just something we all enjoy,” said Madi Synder. “And racing was his thing, and we all just remember that from him.”

Madison Snyder’s Landmark Racing car. (July 12, 2023) Madison Snyder’s Landmark Racing car. (July 12, 2023) Madison Snyder (July 12, 2023)

That’s what’s driving her to make sure others don’t have to go through what her uncle did.

She’s now sponsored by Landmark Recovery, a treatment center with a location in Battle Creek to help those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

“Mental health and addiction needed to be talked about a lot more than it is. A lot of people struggle with it more than people think,” said Snyder.

And Madi Snyder’s hot pink stock car is a perfect canvas for her message.

“There’s meaning behind it, there’s passion behind it, and there’s passion with what we do,” said Bob Snyder.

“This was his happy place, and his escape, it is another place for me and a lot of other drivers,” said Madi Snyder. “This was his place and we kind of made it ours.”