GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has been announced as the first city to host a women’s volleyball team in the new Pro Volleyball Federation.

The team will begin its first season at Van Andel Arena downtown in February 2024, organizers announced Monday at a news conference.

The new Pro Volleyball Federation is aiming to create between eight and 10 teams. Grand Rapids’ was the first to be announced. The goal is to announce all of them by February 2023.

The creation of the league opens a new door for women’s volleyball players — right now, there aren’t any professional options for them in the United States and they have to go overseas to play.

The Grand Rapids team is backed by DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, which is run by Dan DeVos, who also co-owns the Grand Rapids Griffins hockey team.

The logo for the West Michigan Pro Volleyball team, which has not yet been named. (Courtesy)

“Volleyball’s popularity is exploding. The Midwest is a hotbed for the sport, the Big Ten is the most dominant conference in the NCAA, and there are a number of strong club, high school and college programs across our region,” DeVos said in a statement. “This is a true women’s major-league sport and team coming to Grand Rapids. We strongly believe in the league’s vision to provide the highest level of women’s professional sports in our country, and we are excited to be in on the ground floor.”

The Grand Rapids team has not yet been named.