Pro fisherman VanDam social distances outdoors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus put a stop to sports, NASCAR was the first professional sport to return and competitive fishing will be the next.

When it does, Kevin VanDam of Otsego will be back to work. He’s one of the best bass fishermen in the country.

While everyone has been social distancing, he’s been able to spend some time on the water.

“I’m an outdoors person, by nature, and that’s the one safe place you can actually spend time,” he told News 8. “We’ve done a little of everything. I fish with my boys quite a bit. I’m never home this time of year, but we’ve done some turkey hunting. I’ve done mushroom hunting.”

He said many people are turning to the sport he loves to relieve stress.

“Nationally, fishing license sales are on an all-time high,” he said. “…Fishing is a safe place that a lot of people have turned to.”

==Above, VanDam talks about how his family members have been managing their business during the coronavirus shutdowns.==

VanDam has partnered with NASCAR’s Martin Truex Jr. and fellow fisherman Boyd Duckett to support the ALL IN Challenge to fight hunger, a mission that’s especially important with schools closed and unemployment skyrocketing because of the coronavirus shutdowns.

“Not everybody can give financially, but everybody can give time,” VanDam said. “That’s what has been really awesome through all this, is to see just how much everybody has been able to do and give and how everybody has tried to help their fellow person through this whole time.”