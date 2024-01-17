GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A restructuring deal between Amazon and Diamond Sports could bring Red Wings, Tigers and Pistons broadcasts to Prime Video.

Diamond Sports, which owns 18 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has rights to 37 professional teams, announced the terms of the agreement Wednesday morning. The deal would make Amazon a minority investor in Diamond Sports and make Prime Video its primary distribution partner.

The company has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection last March. According to a 2021 financial filing, Diamond Sports held $8.67 billion in debt. The agreement, tentatively, would allow Diamond Sports’ biggest creditors to emerge from bankruptcy and continue operations instead of relying on sports leagues to take over production and distribution.

Sinclair bought the Bally Sports regional networks from The Walt Disney Co. in 2019 after the Department of Justice forced Disney to sell the networks as part of its acquisition deal with 21st Century Fox. As part of a later agreement with creditors, Sinclair then spun off the networks to Diamond Sports as a separate company.

While Detroit teams have not had broadcast issues, Major League Baseball was forced to take over production and distribution of San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks games last year after Diamond let the rights lapse.

Diamond Sports already has agreements in place with the NHL and NBA to keep local rights through the end of this season. The company remains in talks with MLB on reworked agreements for this coming season.

Pricing and availability on Prime Video will be announced at a later date. Even with the Amazon deal, regional sports networks and their content are still expected to remain available through cable and satellite providers.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.