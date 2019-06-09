Sports

Prep baseball and softball teams claim regional titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several area schools are alive in the MHSAA baseball and softball state tournaments.

Division 1 

Baseball

  • Rockford claimed a super regional title by defeating Flushing 5-1.
  • Portage Northern is also alive in Division 1 after defeating Woodhaven 7-3.

Softball

  • Lowell blanked Caledonia 2-0 to claim the regional title. 

Division 2 

Baseball

  • Oakridge topped Essexville Garber 2-1 in Division 2 to claim a super regional crown.
  • Catholic Central continued its run through the bracket with a 4-2 over Stevensville-Lakeshore at Edwardsburg.

Softball

  • Oakridge loses a heart breaker to Escanaba 1-0 in 9 innings.

Division 3 

Baseball

  • Pewamo-Westphalia advances with a 5-4 victory over Bronson.  

Softball

  • Calvin Christian knocked off Kent City 9-2 to win the regional championship
  • Schoolcraft topped Coloma 3-2 to win the regional championship.

Division 4

Softball

  • Kalamazoo Christian defeats Three Oakes 9-1 to win the regional championship. 
