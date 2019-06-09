Prep baseball and softball teams claim regional titles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several area schools are alive in the MHSAA baseball and softball state tournaments.
Division 1
Baseball
- Rockford claimed a super regional title by defeating Flushing 5-1.
- Portage Northern is also alive in Division 1 after defeating Woodhaven 7-3.
Softball
- Lowell blanked Caledonia 2-0 to claim the regional title.
Division 2
Baseball
- Oakridge topped Essexville Garber 2-1 in Division 2 to claim a super regional crown.
- Catholic Central continued its run through the bracket with a 4-2 over Stevensville-Lakeshore at Edwardsburg.
Softball
- Oakridge loses a heart breaker to Escanaba 1-0 in 9 innings.
Division 3
Baseball
- Pewamo-Westphalia advances with a 5-4 victory over Bronson.
Softball
- Calvin Christian knocked off Kent City 9-2 to win the regional championship
- Schoolcraft topped Coloma 3-2 to win the regional championship.
Division 4
Softball
- Kalamazoo Christian defeats Three Oakes 9-1 to win the regional championship.
