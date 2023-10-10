GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even before he had a drivers license, Carson Hocevar was making headlines in a race car.

He won his first race at Berlin Raceway when he was 13. Now 20 years old, in the thick of a points race in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hocevar has earned a full-time NASCAR ride.

The Portage native announced he has signed a multi-year deal to drive the No. 77 car for Spire Motorsports. He will also compete in the final four races this season. Hocevar is currently second in the season standings in the truck series, with two races remaining.