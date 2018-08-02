Portage native wraps up juniors tennis career in Kzoo Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bill Duo. (Aug. 1, 2018) [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the players to keep an eye on in this year's United States Tennis Association's junior championships is Portage native Bill Duo.

This year is the fourth straight he has competed in the marquee boys tournament. He advanced to the round of 16 in 2016, his best performance on the national stage so far.

Duo is bound for Princeton, so the competition in Kalamazoo is his last junior tournament. He said he can’t think of a better place to mark the occasion.

"Definitely this tournament for me is the funniest tournament of the year. All the local fans come out and support me. That's just really what makes this tournament so special. I get to play in front of my friends, teachers and family. It's really a special place. The fact the biggest tournament of the year is in my hometown is really cool," Duo said.

The USTA 16s and 18s tournament runs Friday through Aug. 12 at Kalamazoo College.