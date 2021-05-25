Portage Central baseball led by pair of SEC commits

Luke Leto (left) and Gavin Brasosky (right), two Portage Central High School students that have committed to playing college baseball.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s not very often that West Michigan has a high school baseball player that is SEC bound. For the Mustangs of Portage Central, however, they have two of them on the same team.

Shortstop Luke Leto and pitcher Gavin Brasosky are both committed to head south after high school to play in one of the premier conferences in college baseball.

Leto committed to Louisiana State University and Brasosky is set to play at the University of Tennessee.

Portage Central’s team isn’t solely relying on their two stars, as the roster is rich in talent throughout the lineup. The competitive back and forth from practice and into the games has helped the Mustangs have a successful regular season in 2021.

“Just trying to have fun is a big one. You just have to love the game to come out here, and it’s always great to have great players around you to make you better, make them better and just make the team good,” Leto said.

Brasosky, a left-hander with a lot of movement on his pitches, echoed Leto’s thoughts.

“We just try to compete everyday at practice and games, and we just want to win. We don’t like to lose and I think the whole team is like that, so it just helps us as a whole,” Brasosky said.

Portage Central head coach Cory DeGroote praised his two stars for being unselfish and team-oriented.

“They’ve never made it about themselves. In this ‘me-ism’ social media world, kids tend to make it all about themselves and try to say, hey look at me, and they’re not,” DeGroote said.

It’s possible that we may see Leto and Brasosky get drafted in the upcoming MLB draft, but the two aren’t focused on that right now. They are hoping to help lead their Mustangs to a state championship in the high school playoffs, which start in early June. The district tournament begins on June 5.