GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Did you know there is a professional sports team that plays in Grand Rapids? The Detroit Mechanix, a pro ultimate frisbee team, played its final home game of the season at Grand Rapids Christian High School Saturday evening.

The Mechanix are one of the eight original teams of the American Ultimate Disc League, which was formed in 2010. Players comes from all around the state to play on for the Mechanix, and some come from as far as Cincinatti, Ohio.

The Mechanix originally played at the Pontiac Silverdome outside of Detroit, but have been competing in Grand Rapids for the last four seasons. The goal is to move back to Detroit, but owner and head coach Brent Steepe said the team is first trying to build a following and grow the sport. He said a big draw is accessibility.

“Unlike most sports, ours is one that is super cost-effective, because frankly you need a $10 piece of plastic and a bunch of friends,” Steepe said. “And I think that’s super important for us as ambassadors of the sport.”

“It doesn’t matter if you’re tall or you’re short, or you’re skinny or fat. There’s always a position for you on the field and this is a sport that really welcomed me and allowed me to be successful,” player Joseph Cubitt said.

The Mechanix will wrap up the regular season with two games on the road. They play the Chicago Union on July 30, followed by their regular-season finale with the Minnesota Wind Chill on July 31.