Pistons’ Cunningham named MVP of All-Star Rising Stars

CLEVELAND (AP) — The No. 1 overall pick came out on top again.

Detroit rookie Cade Cunningham, being counted on to bring the Pistons back to relevancy, was named MVP of the All-Star Rising Stars on Friday night while leading Team Barry to a 25-20 win over Team Isiah.

Cunningham scored 13 points with six assists and five rebounds in the night’s first game. He had only 5 points in the finale but made several big plays down the stretch, including a clutch 3-pointer.

When he was handed the MVP trophy, Cunningham was playfully booed by the Cleveland crowd, which was pulling for Cavs rookie Evan Mobley. Mobley also scored 18 points — 12 on dunks — in the two games.