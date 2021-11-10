Parchment runner DQ’d for profanity was ‘overcome with emotions’

Parchment High School senior Garret Winter crosses the finish line during his final high school cross country race. Though he placed second, he was disqualified for swearing at the finish line. (courtesy MHSAA)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Parchment High School cross-country runner set a personal record in the state finals this weekend but was then promptly disqualified because he cursed as he crossed the finish line.

It’s the finish heard around the course.

Now, parchment senior Garrett Winter is apologizing after learning the hard way that emotions can get the best of you during his final high school cross-country race on Saturday.

He finished the 5K state finals course in 15:27.89, which shattered his previous personal best by almost 22 second and put him in second place.

The only problem is what he said while crossing the finish line.

“He yelled ‘Holy,’ followed by a couple of expletives,” said Geoff Kimmerly with the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

MHSAA says using expletives is a violation of the National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook governing high school track and cross-country.

Winter’s coach appealed the call but with no luck.

“It was right in front of a rules official, our cross-country director was 50 yards away and heard it. Our camera that was focused on the finish line was in the press box across the track and you can hear it,” said Kimmerly.

“As I made my final kick and the finish line approached, I was overcome with emotions as to what I was achieving,” Winter said in a statement posted on social media. “All the memories of my career came flooding into my mind. As I crossed the finish line, my emotions got the best of me.”

Winter is taking the loss like a gentleman and apologizing to race officials for putting them in this position. He says he will not let this moment define him.

“We agree with the athlete,” said Kimmerly. “This isn’t going to define who he is and he’s going to go on to great success.”

Winter plans to continue his running career in college.