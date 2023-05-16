DETROIT (WOOD) — For the second time this season, the United States Football League has honored one Michigan Panthers defensive end as the defensive player of the week.

Breeland Speaks was named the recipient of the weekly award after he recorded 2.5 sacks and seven tackles in Michigan’s 23-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.

Speaks previously won the award in week 1 and added to his league-leading sack total this past weekend. He has accumulated 6.5 sacks in 2023. No one else has more than four.

The Panthers have claimed the award three times in five weeks so far this season. Linebacker Frank Ginda won it in week 1 as well. Quarterback Josh Love received the offensive award in week 1.

Michigan is currently tied with the three other North Division teams at 2-3 on the year. This comes after the Panthers started 2-0 in 2023.

The Panthers will try to end a three-game skid this Saturday against the reigning USFL champions, the Birmingham Stallions, at Ford Field.