GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The magical run for the Michigan Panthers came to an end Saturday.

After finishing the regular season at 4-6 and having to overcome a 14-point deficit with a backup quarterback to even get into the USFL playoffs, the Panthers looked like a team of destiny. Unfortunately, the team they faced in the North Division championship was out for revenge.

Last year, in the regular season finally, Michigan and the Pittsburgh Maulers faced off with a lot on the line for the two worst teams in the spring football league. Both had just one win on the year and ahead of the game, the USFL announced that whoever won the game would get the first pick in the 2023 draft. Michigan prevailed and helped set them up to claim the final postseason berth this season.

But Pittsburgh also had a magical run that continues into Fourth of July weekend in the USFL Championship Game in Canton, Ohio. The Maulers finished at 4-6 as well after beating the New Jersey Generals and also got their revenge over the Panthers on a much bigger scale winning 31-27 in overtime in the playoffs.

The devastating loss for the Panthers was eerily similar to the last time the Panthers made the playoffs in 1984 when they lost in triple overtime to the Los Angeles Express.

Michigan took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter which saw 27 total points scored between both teams which caused the need for extra football to be played. Under USFL rules, teams get three tries to score from the two-yard line and whoever has the higher score wins.

Pittsburgh converted its first try which put Michigan’s offense on the field. Running back Stevie Scott III got the ball and attempted to stretch the ball over the goal line but lost control before he crossed it, resulting in a fumble. The ball would be recovered by the Panthers in the end zone which led to a momentary celebration before the team realized that the USFL rules had come into play once again.

A rule implemented this season dictates that fumbles recovered by the same team would result in the ball being placed at the spot where the fumble occurred, which was behind the line. The attempt was no good.

Pittsburgh converted another try which meant Michigan needed to convert the next one. Quarterback EJ Perry dropped back to pass but the pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and the ball fluttered to the turf to signal the end of the Panthers’ season.

While the season did not end in confetti for the Panthers, this was still a massive improvement from a team that had to fight over the No.1 pick a season ago. The focus now goes to further developing players and getting set for the 2024 season.

The Maulers will now take on the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship Game on July 1 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. You can watch the game live on WOOD TV8 starting at 8 p.m. ET.