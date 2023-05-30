GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not only did the Michigan Panthers finally get another win Sunday, but quarterback Josh Love also earned himself another weekly award in the process.

After winning their first two games, the Panthers dropped the next four but still found themselves in contention for a playoff spot with just four games to go.

The 25-22 victory over the New Jersey Generals over Memorial Day weekend was propelled by three touchdown passes from Love, who won his second offensive player of the week award. He won the very first one in Week 1, as well. During his first award-winning performance, Love set the USFL record for the highest completion percentage at 90.2%. On the season, Love has thrown for 1,100 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Love joins teammate Breeland Speaks and Birmingham Stallions quarterback Alex McGough as players who have won the weekly honors more than once this season. Fellow Panther Frank Ginda has also won the defensive award.

If the playoffs started today, the Panthers (3-4) would have earned a playoff spot. They now sit in second place in the North Division, just a game back of the Philadelphia Stars and one game ahead of the Pittsburgh Maulers and the Generals. The top two teams in each division earn postseason berths.

Michigan looks to make a final push for the playoffs on Sunday as they take on the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham at 4 p.m.