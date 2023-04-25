GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second time in a row, a Michigan Panther has been named the top defensive player for the week.

Linebacker Frank Ginda was named the USFL’s defensive player of the week for his performance against the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday. Defensive Breeland Speaks took home the honor after Week 1.

Ginda was vital in the Panthers’ dominant win over the Stars. He accounted for 10 tackles, one interception and another pass breakup. The team held the Stars to just 13 points.

The defense has been the key to Michigan’s 2-0 start. They have already matched their win total from 2022. The Panthers are one of three remaining undefeated teams and are atop the North Division.

Birmingham Stallions’ quarterback Alex McGough was named the league’s offensive player of the week and Anthony Ratliff-Williams of the Houston Gamblers won the special teams award.

The Panthers look to continue their winning ways this Sunday during the first home game at Ford Field against the New Jersey Generals.