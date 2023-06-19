GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It didn’t look good at first for the Michigan Panthers, who needed a win on Sunday to earn a trip to the USFL playoffs. And that was before the team found themselves down 14 points at halftime.

Quarterback Josh Love, a two-time offensive player of the week award winner this season, was put on the inactive list, meaning E.J. Perry would get his first career start. The first half was not kind to Perry or the Panthers in general.

The Philadelphia Stars jumped out to a 20-6 lead after the first two quarters. The winner of the game would get the chance to take on the Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division Championship in Canton, Ohio. Thankfully, as it has all season, the defense stepped up to help get Michigan one step closer to a USFL title.

The Panthers went on to score 17 unanswered points in the second half, thanks in large part to the play of the defense not giving up any more points, but also the special teams that kept giving the offense great field position, forced a missed field goal and blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.

Perry led the Panthers down the field at the start of the fourth quarter that resulted in his first career touchdown after he fumbled the snap, recovered it and managed to run in to the end zone. That gave Michigan their first lead of the game and they never looked back. A successful two-point conversion made it 23-20 and that would be the final score.

Michigan celebrated the win in the locker room at Ford Field, where head coach Mike Nolan read the traditional envelope from the league congratulating them on making it to the North Division Championship. This will be the team’s first playoff appearance since 1984 during the league’s first iteration.

The Panthers now get set to travel to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to face the Maulers who have beaten Michigan twice already this season. The winner of that game will then go on to the USFL Championship game and take on the winner of the South Division Championship between the New Orleans Breakers and the Birmingham Stallions.

You can watch the Panthers take on the Maulers on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on WOOD TV.