GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Panthers have a new look to them after joining the new spring football league.

The USFL and XFL recently announced they would be combining into one organization known as the United Football League. The Panthers, along with seven other teams, have been brought back for the upcoming year.

However, due to cutting eight former spring football teams and their respective players, the teams in the UFL conducted two dispersal drafts to claim the rights to each player’s contract.

During the drafts, which took place on Jan. 5 and Jan. 15, the Panthers selected 26 new players on top of the 42 players they were allowed to protect from being put in the player pool.

Some of the new notable names include former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, former collegiate star receiver Corey Coleman and Samson and Kai Nacua, the brothers of Los Angeles Rams standout Puka Nacua.

Panther fans will also be happy to note that the initial UFL roster also includes the name of defensive lineman Breeland Speaks, who won the top weekly defensive award for the USFL multiple times in 2023.

Reigning USFL Defensive Player of the Year Frank Ginda and running back Reggie Corbin, however, are not listed on any roster in the league.

A full list of the new Panthers’ roster can be found by clicking here.

The UFL season is set to begin on March 30 with the Birmingham Stallions and the Arlington Renegades squaring off.