Paganelli donates Super Bowl tickets to support Faith Hospice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Faith Hospice is raffling off two tickets to Super Bowl LVI to benefit its bereavement program.

The tickets were donated to Faith Hospice by NFL referee Carl Paganelli. He and his family received services from Faith Hospice after his wife Cathy was diagnosed with cancer.

The package being raffled off includes two tickets to the game in Los Angeles on Feb. 13, three nights in a hotel near the stadium and $1,000 to use for airfare. All told, Faith Hospice said, the package is worth about $7,500.

You can buy a raffle ticket for $100 by calling 616.389.6600. You must be at least 18 to enter the drawing.

The winner will be selected Dec. 8.

All the money raised will go to Faith Hospice’s bereavement program.