GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In her first season at Aquinas College, Lisa Brown-Miller is trying to build not only a women's hockey team, but also a program.

"It is a bit of a challenge, however I think it's gone great," Brown-Miller said. "I came into the season knowing that there would be challenges — we don't have a whole lot of numbers. But every day is exciting with this team and I really enjoy working with them. They really, really work hard."