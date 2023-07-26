GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Alex Rose is ready and raring to compete at the next Olympic Games, now only a year away.

“I’m looking for some redemption in Paris,” Rose, of Grand Rapids, said. “And regardless of the performance, if I can go in the stadium and hear the crowd and wave to my mom and wave to wife and my son Aleki next year, that’s just going to be it.”

Rose, who throws discus, is aiming for his third Olympics — he already competed in Rio and Tokyo. In Tokyo, he carried the flag for Samoa, the nation he competes for because his father is from there.

In Tokyo in 2021, he was dealing with a sinus infection that affected his sleep and his performance. On top of that, his family was not able to come watch him.

“It was really difficult to feel like an explosive athlete. As a result, I was a couple of percent short on that day and unfortunately for discus, that’s not enough. You have to be on on the day,” he said. “Every athlete has their struggles. In no way was it an excuse for performance. It just happened.”

He came in 18th in the preliminaries and did not advance to the finals.

He’s working hard to make sure next summer is not a repeat. He’s trending in the right direction, currently ranked No. 7 worldwide. Last week, he had his best ever finish in a Diamond League meet in London.

“Really, this is the first time I’ve felt confident that I can truly compete with the big guys,” Rose said. “I beat a former medalist in London to finish fourth. I think that’s not the only time that’s going to happen.”

Before Tokyo, he was training full-time. These days, it’s on his lunch breaks because he’s working full-time and balancing the responsibilities of a new father. His son Aleki is 8 months old.

“I added a baby in the mix, so it’s been crazy. This year’s been very challenging in a lot of ways, but I tell you what, it’s motivating, that’s for sure,” Rose said.

He is motivated by the idea of becoming the first Samoan athlete to win an Olympic medal.

“As much as I do want to make history, get a medal … this is an experience that you really have to soak in. The opening ceremonies, carrying the flag, things like that — those, at the end of the day, can be more important than your performance,” he said.