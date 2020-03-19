Olympic hopefuls scramble to train amid facility closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As if trying to make an Olympic team wasn’t difficult enough, training centers across the country are being closed because of coronavirus concerns.
Wednesday morning, two-time Olympic gymnast Sam Mikulak posted a letter from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, informing athletes the Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, is being temporarily shut down.
Runner Donavan Brazier finds himself in a similar predicament. He talks about the challenges he’s facing with WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. You can watch their discussion in the video player above.