Olympic hopefuls scramble to train amid facility closures

Sports

by: WOODTV.com staff



GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As if trying to make an Olympic team wasn’t difficult enough, training centers across the country are being closed because of coronavirus concerns.

Wednesday morning, two-time Olympic gymnast Sam Mikulak posted a letter from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, informing athletes the Olympic training center in Colorado Springs, is being temporarily shut down.

Runner Donavan Brazier finds himself in a similar predicament. He talks about the challenges he’s facing with WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles. You can watch their discussion in the video player above.

